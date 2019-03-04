Civil construction company Higgins staff will drop the tools tomorrow afternoon to observe a minute's silence following the death of three workers last week.

Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa all died following a horrific crash on State Highway 2 between Pikowai and Matata last Tuesday.

The crash involving four trucks was described as one of the worst and "most chaotic" crashes a rescue helicopter pilot had seen the past nine years.

Higgins BOP made the announcement about the tribute to Hiha, Eparamia and Raroa on its Facebook page earlier today.

"At 1.50pm tomorrow Higgins employees will be downing tools and observing a minute of silence to reflect on and pay respects", they said.

"Any who would like to join us in this mark of respect please do (as long as it is safe to do so of course)."

Last week, Higgins parent company Fletcher Building's chief executive Ross Taylor said the incident was a tragedy.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and we are moving to offer our support to those affected and to our people in the area," Taylor said.

"We are working with police and other authorities to establish the circumstances around this accident."