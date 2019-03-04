One person has been killed after a truck and trailer unit crashed near Bulls on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Raumai Rd and Parewanui Rd about 12.25pm on Monday.

Bulls fire chief Brian Carter said a truck and trailer unit hauling silage failed to take a bend and ended up on its roof in a drain on the side of the road.

Carter said the driver, the only occupant of the truck, did not survive the impact.

The road was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police are investigating and the Serious Crash Unit are assisting with a scene examination.