Much-needed rain is on its way but Rotorua's annual Lakeside concert on Saturday could just sneak in before it comes.

Forecasters say rain will set in towards the end of the weekend but those with plans to go to Lakeside 2019 Waiata Mai #pastpresentfuture on Saturday night at the Village Green in Rotorua shouldn't panic - just yet.

NIWA spokesman Chris Brandolino said Saturday's concert was "unlikely to be a washout".

"There is certainly some chance of rain but if it happens it would be spotty and more likely to be just the odd passing shower.

"It's unlikely to be a wash out."

However, he said those with plans to go to the concert should monitor the forecast throughout the week as it was too early to get a clear picture.

Brandolino said Rotorua had "bugger all" rain since the start of February, with falls only measuring in the city between February 20 and 24, with the most - about 14mm - in the 24 hours ending February 23.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua (this year's Lakeside charity) chairwoman Jasmin Jackson (left) and Lakeside Concert Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward. Photo / File

Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said the concert would go ahead at the Village Green even if it rained.

Two years ago flood-like conditions in Rotorua leading up to the Lakeside concert forced the concert to the Energy Events Centre - the first time in its history it had been moved indoors.

Edward said that would not be the case this weekend.

The Koi Boys peform at Lakeside in 2017 when the event was rained out and moved to the Energy Events Centre. Photo / File

"In that instance (in 2017) we had been monitoring the weather forecast for the two weeks before the concert and it was obvious the country was in strife so we began making plan Bs at that time.

"New Zealand is a narrow country and if it comes, it will pass, we get four seasons in one day."

Lakeside 2019 details

- Saturday, March 9

- Entertainment from 4.30pm, main show starts 7pm

- Rotorua Village Green

- Free outdoor concert with ticketed reserved seats at the front

Lakeside 2019 line-up

Mark Williams

The Koi Boys

Suzanne Lynch

Yandall Sisters

Daniel Nathan

Krissie Knap

Jamey Ferguson

Jack Grace

Elisha Hulton

Atutahi Potaka-Dewes

Hinerongonui Kingi

Dance Central

Lakes Performing Arts Company

Leon Wharekura - artistic director/artist

Rewa Ututaonga -artistic director/artist

Turanga Merito - choreographer

Howie Morrison Junior - MC/artist

Tom Poata - MC

Drury Lane