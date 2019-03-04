Much-needed rain is on its way but Rotorua's annual Lakeside concert on Saturday could just sneak in before it comes.
Forecasters say rain will set in towards the end of the weekend but those with plans to go to Lakeside 2019 Waiata Mai #pastpresentfuture on Saturday night at the Village Green in Rotorua shouldn't panic - just yet.
NIWA spokesman Chris Brandolino said Saturday's concert was "unlikely to be a washout".
"There is certainly some chance of rain but if it happens it would be spotty and more likely to be just the odd passing shower.
"It's unlikely to be a wash out."
However, he said those with plans to go to the concert should monitor the forecast throughout the week as it was too early to get a clear picture.
Brandolino said Rotorua had "bugger all" rain since the start of February, with falls only measuring in the city between February 20 and 24, with the most - about 14mm - in the 24 hours ending February 23.
Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said the concert would go ahead at the Village Green even if it rained.
Two years ago flood-like conditions in Rotorua leading up to the Lakeside concert forced the concert to the Energy Events Centre - the first time in its history it had been moved indoors.
Edward said that would not be the case this weekend.
"In that instance (in 2017) we had been monitoring the weather forecast for the two weeks before the concert and it was obvious the country was in strife so we began making plan Bs at that time.
"New Zealand is a narrow country and if it comes, it will pass, we get four seasons in one day."
Lakeside 2019 details
- Saturday, March 9
- Entertainment from 4.30pm, main show starts 7pm
- Rotorua Village Green
- Free outdoor concert with ticketed reserved seats at the front
Lakeside 2019 line-up
Mark Williams
The Koi Boys
Suzanne Lynch
Yandall Sisters
Daniel Nathan
Krissie Knap
Jamey Ferguson
Jack Grace
Elisha Hulton
Atutahi Potaka-Dewes
Hinerongonui Kingi
Dance Central
Lakes Performing Arts Company
Leon Wharekura - artistic director/artist
Rewa Ututaonga -artistic director/artist
Turanga Merito - choreographer
Howie Morrison Junior - MC/artist
Tom Poata - MC
Drury Lane