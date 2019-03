Motorists heading into Auckland city via State Highway 1 from the north and the south can expect heavy delays to hamper travel times.

The NZ Transport Agency warns there is heavy congestion for motorists on the Southern Motorway heading north and between Wellsford and Warkworth southbound.

SH1 SOUTHERN MOTORWAY, NORTHBOUND – CONGESTION - 5:30PM



There is currently heavy CONGESTION northbound between #Ramarama and Takanini. Please avoid the area if possible or expect DELAYS. ^CR pic.twitter.com/noCfx2j9NX — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 3, 2019

Motorists are being advised to avoid the areas due to the high volume of traffic, otherwise, delays should be expected.

SH1 WELLSFORD TO WARKWORTH, SOUTHBOUND – CONGESTION - 5:25PM



There is currently heavy CONGESTION southbound between #Wellsford and Warkworth. Please avoid the area if possible or expect DELAYS. ^CR pic.twitter.com/gbjpbfySBk — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 3, 2019

Elsewhere, heavy congestion has eased through Mana north of Wellington following high traffic levels along the coast earlier today.

NZTA reports congestion northbound from Waikanae to Ōtaki remains, with queues still at Smithfield Rd.

Motorists in this area are being told to expect significant delays.