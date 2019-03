A double decker bus has been left undriveable after hitting a cow north of Taupō.

Inspector Ian Brooker said police were alerted to the incident at Ohaaki, 35km north-east of Taupō, at 11.24pm yesterday.

The incident occurred on State Highway 5 near the intersection with Piripiri Rd.

The bus driver was trapped for a time and suffered an arm injury, but none of the passengers were hurt.

The bus was left undriveable after the collision and the cow was killed.