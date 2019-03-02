A mother with a young baby has described the moment the double decker bus she was travelling in hit and killed a cow north of Taupō.

Dinelle Kingi was travelling from Rotorua to Paraparaumu with her 3-month-old daughter when the bus collided with the cow just before 11.30pm yesterday on State Highway 5.

"I was sitting on the lower deck of the bus along side a handful of other passengers. We were coming round a corner and the cow come out of nowhere and walked head on into the bus. I just remember the glass shattering and I instantly jumped over my baby to protect her."

"I just remember hearing a bang like the windscreen exploded. If I'm completely honest I was just worried about my daughter who slept through the entire accident," she said.

The crash occurred on State Highway 5 at Ohaaki, north of Taupo. Image / Google Maps

Kingi said the bus driver did an amazing job getting the bus off the road safety and recovered it from almost rolling over.

"No one was hurt, thank god. The bus driver was stuck after the accident happened and two young guys helped.

"It was amazing how everyone on that bus last night was supportive with each other and took care of one another," she said.

Inspector Ian Brooker said police were alerted to the incident at Ohaaki, 35km north-east of Taupō, at 11.24pm.

The incident occurred on State Highway 5 near the intersection with Piripiri Rd.

The bus driver suffered an arm injury, but no passengers were hurt.

The bus was left undriveable after the collision and the cow was killed.