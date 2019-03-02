Sixteen people were arrested at the Eminem concert at Wellington's Westpac Stadium last night.

A police spokeswoman said those who were arrested were mainly accused of disorder and drinking offences.

The 46,474 people who made it into the cake tin helped set a new attendance record at the venue - beating the previous one of 42,500 set by Robbie Williams in 2001.

Promoter Paul Dainty said it was an outstanding achievement for Eminem to break the live concert attendance record at Westpac Stadium.

"Eminem is one of the greatest showmen in the world with a fiercely loyal fan base that continues to grow with each tour," he said.

"He is no stranger to selling out stadium shows but he is continuing to break attendance records across both New Zealand and Australia, which is just phenomenal."

Across Australasia, Eminem's 2019 Raputre tour has sold a total north of 300,000 tickets to his five stadium shows, including Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and the one New Zealand show in Wellington.

Westpac Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said it was thrilled to host an international artist of this calibre.

"It's certainly a night to remember," he said.

Eminem's 2019 RAPTURE tour not only set the record for the fastest ever sell-out concert at Westpac Stadium but also for the highest percentage of ticket purchasers from outside the Wellington region, with 56 per cent of the crowd travelling for the event.

Those 25,000 visitors also set a new record for a single-day event for Wellington.

Police said despite the CBD being reportedly busier than usual, there were no major issues and overall it "was a good night in Wellington".

Westpac Stadium Attendance Records

• Eminem Rapture 2019 – 46,474

• Robbie Williams 2001 - 42,500

• The Rolling Stones 2006 - 40,000

• All Blacks Vs British & Irish Lions 2005 - 39,000