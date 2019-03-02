Today is set to be a beautiful sunny day for most of the country, with highs up to 28C in the Bay of Plenty and Central Otago.

Thames, Alexandra and Wanaka are all expected to get to 28C, while Taumarunui is following closely behind on 27C.

Runners who have put in weeks of training for Round the Bays in Auckland today are looking at a temperature around the high teens, reaching the mid-20s by lunchtime, and a light southwesterly breeze.

Some places may have a cool start, and some cloudy areas first thing, otherwise it's light winds and a mainly sunny day nationwide.

Most places will be warmer than they were yesterday, with maximum temperatures all in the 20s across the country.

The lowest maximum temperatures have been forecast in Waiouru, Greymouth and Hokitika, which are expected to get to 20C.

A northwest flow will strengthen over the South Island on Monday before a front that approaches from the Tasman Sea.

The front briefly moves onto the far south on Tuesday morning before being pushed back southwards by the strong ridge.

Noticeably warmer in the east on Sunday as the ridge pushes eastwards, easing the southerlies. Check out https://t.co/KjoElHyDTf for your local forecast. ^RK pic.twitter.com/PZq4kbGE42 — MetService (@MetService) March 2, 2019

There is a small chance rain will reach warning criteria about Fiordland from Monday evening to Tuesday evening, and northwest gales about exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island may become severe for a time on Monday and Tuesday morning.

The ridge of high pressure then moves east of the county on Wednesday, allowing a northerly flow to spread over all of New Zealand.

The northerly flow strengthens on Thursday before another front that approaches the country from the west.

Be prepared for traffic chaos in Auckland

As more than 30,000 people descend on Auckland's waterfront for the Ports of Auckland Round the Bays event today, city goers should expect increasing traffic and nightmarish parking.

The 8.4km annual fun run starts from Quay St, goes along Tamaki Drive and finishes at Vellenoweth Green, St Heliers.

Guess what day it is 🤭 IT’S RACE DAY!! We can’t wait to see your teams in the fitgear you’ve had laid out for weeks... Posted by Round the Bays on Saturday, 2 March 2019

Many of the surrounding roads will be closed from 6.30am until 12.45pm, including parts of Customs St, Market Ln, Lower Hobson, Quay St, Tamaki Dr, Ngapipi Rd, Long Dr, Auckland Rd, The Parade, Goldie St, Maheke St, Benbow St and Polygon Rd.

Auckland Transport advises participants taking public transport to the event to plan travel in advance and allow extra time.

Buses will operate to their normal Sunday timetable, but because of road closures on Quay St and Tamaki Dr, some bus services will be diverted during the event.

There is a free shuttle running between the start and finish line.

Because of scheduled maintenance on the Southern and Eastern train lines, some trains have been replaced by buses, but western line services are operating as normal.

Southern line trains are operating between Britomart and Penrose, and buses have replaced trains between Penrose and Pukekohe.

Eastern line trains are operating between Britomart and Sylvia Park, and buses have replaced trains between Panmure and Manukau.

Ferry services are running as normal.