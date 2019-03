One person has been taken to hospital with burns after a gas hob exploded at a property in Christchurch.

The explosion happened around 6.40pm on Hoon Hay Rd in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they were at the property handling the incident until St John ambulance crews arrived.

One person had sustained burns when a gas hob exploded, he said.

The patient had since been taken to hospital.