The father of the 20-year-old man who police are hunting in connection with a firearms incident in Christchurch is begging his son to surrender before he's shot.

Treik Allen has been on the run since an armed incident last Saturday on Anzac Drive in Christchurch when shots were fired at a police car.

Police are on high alert following three recent armed incidents, including two in Christchurch.

Following an edict from the local district commander, Canterbury's frontline police officers are now arming themselves as a precaution until Allen hands himself in or is arrested.

Allen's dad, Dayle Allen, today told Newshub his son needed to come forward and sort it all out.

"At the end of the day he's his own man and he's going to do what he's going to do but it's not going away."

Dayle said he found it hard to believe his son could be caught up with such violence.

"He's not a violent person, not a violent man, he's still a kid.

"They're making that he's more than what he is. But he's not that person," Dayle told Newshub.

Dayle feared the situation was putting his son, police and members of the public in danger.

"I just don't want anyone hurt from this, is my concern.

"I'm not just concerned about my boy, I'm concerned about everyone," he said.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said all frontline officers would carry firearms until the environment officers were working in was no longer "critical".

"We believe that the risk posed by this individual is towards police staff rather than the general public.

"However, public safety is always our priority and we will take the necessary decisions to keep our communities safe," Price told media yesterday.

Treik Allen, 20, is wanted by the police.

On Tuesday night Tolu Ma'anaima, 33, is alleged to have fired on police following a pursuit through Christchurch.

After road spikes were deployed he ran from the car, firing at police officers before being shot in the lower body. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

And a Mongrel Mob member was shot dead by police after robbing a Kawerau bank last week. The man was suspected to have used methamphetamine.