A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in the Waikato region.

Police and St John ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash on Arapuni Rd, in Kihikihi, just after 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

St John ambulance staffers treated the motorcyclist for serious injuries.

They were then taken to Waikato Hospital.