Police are treating a house fire in South Auckland this morning as suspected arson.

Emergency services were called to the house ablaze on Te Irirangi Drive in the suburb of Clover Park at 6.50am today.

No one has been injured.

Police are treating the incident as a suspected arson.

One northbound lane of Te Irirangi Drive would be closed for about an hour this morning, police said in a statement just after 8am.

Police are still examining the scene of the blaze.