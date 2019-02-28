Auckland man Denver Chance is still missing more than four days after he was last seen.

Denver Chance was last seen leaving a property in Mairangi Bay on the North Shore, around 4pm on Sunday.

Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Denver Chance's car. Photo / NZ Police

The 43-year-old had not been in contact with his family since and they had serious concerns for his safety.

It was "very unusual" for him not to be in contact with his family or close friends, police said.

Police were appealing for sightings of Chance or his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, registration LGH476.

Denver was described as 178cm tall and of solid build.

Call North Shore Police on (09) 477 5000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.