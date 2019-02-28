A decision on whether Lime scooters will be allowed back on the streets of Auckland will be made tomorrow.

Auckland Council placed a temporary ban on the e-scooters last week amid growing safety concerns after a number of people were injured while using them. Dunedin Council quickly followed suit.

The council has now received a full report and information from Lime, and says a decision will be made on its future by tomorrow.

Dean Kimpton, Auckland Council's chief operating officer, said: "Auckland Council and Auckland Transport have now received all of the information we required from Lime.



"We are now reviewing this and hope to provide an update on the status of Lime's licence tomorrow. We will provide a further update as soon as we are able."



The decision will come exactly a week after Auckland Council suspended Lime's licence to operate in the city, following a number of incidents in which people were injured when the front wheel of the scooter they were riding unexpectedly locked.



The wheel-locking malfunction led to 155 reported incidents - 92 of which were in Auckland, and of those 30 resulted in injury, Lime said.

Mechanic Luis Prada at the Lime warehouse in Auckland where 2000 scooters are being stored following an Auckland Council ban. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Around 2000 e-scooters are now being stored in at Lime's Kingsland warehouse - 1000 allowed under its trial licence and another 1000 it was holding in reserve in case the scope of its trial was expanded before its expiry on March 31.

On Friday, Lime said it had pushed out a firmware upgrade that had addressed the wheel locking bug, and that there had since been no incidents. It also said the 155 incidents represent a tiny fraction of the 1.8 million Lime rides in NZ so far.

However, it apologised to New Zealanders and said it would work hard to regain their trust.

However, Mitchell Price, Lime's director of government affairs and strategy, assured riders the scooters were safe.

Earlier this week Auckland Council said it had received thousands of emails in the days since it suspended Lime's operating licence - the majority in favour of keeping them on the streets.

It's possible Auckland and Dunedin and other councils will ultimately give Lime a permanent licence but with conditions. Those such as mandatory helmets or moving e-scooters to cycleways - where they are currently not allowed - would require a law change at the national level, initiated by the Transport Minister.

Meanwhile, Christchurch City Council has approved a one-year permit for Lime scooters to stay in the Garden City.

Lime representatives told councillors at a meeting today they've identified and fixed all safety issues that saw scooters pulled from Auckland and Dunedin.

Christchurch deputy mayor Andrew Turner says the scooters were ideal for journeys to and from public transport.

Lime will have a cap of 1000 e-scooters, with room for another provider to meet an overall e-scooter cap of 1600.