News that Mike Williams has been paid as a lobbyist by Lime scooters should "alarm anyone with an interest in defending democracy and good political processes in New Zealand," political commentator Bryce Edwards says.

MORE:

• Lime finally apologises to lockup victim, asks for details

• Lime executive: We apologise - and our scooters are safe

"This is because it shows that key political figures in New Zealand politics have conflicts of interest, and these simply aren't known to the public," the Victoria University political scientist says.

"Until the Lime scandal has occurred, I don't think anyone would have been aware that Williams was being paid to represent that company."

Advertisement

Williams is a former Labour Party president, NZTA director and a founding board member of Auckland Transport, where he remained a director for five years until 2014.

The backroom power-player arranged meetings for Lime with Transport Minister Phil Twyford, and key staff at Auckland Council agency AT both before and after Lime's mid-October launch.

A Herald profile during Williams' time as Labour president called him the most power but lowest-profile person to fill the role as he fundraised, organised and kept things in line behind-the-scenes for a governing party that included enduring political figures like Helen Clark, Michael Cullen and now Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

AT chairman Lester Levy was forced to admit last Wednesday that he did not know which of his staff Williams had met, and when.

Levy said he was "uncomfortable" with Williams role and seeking more information on a meeting with AT chief executive

"It seems that Williams has many different roles in New Zealand politics, and we now know that one of these roles involves working for corporate interests – and that company has clearly benefitted from Williams' insider knowledge and contacts," Edwards says.

"Williams has had multiple roles in New Zealand politics – all of which provide him with useful resources and contacts, which it now appears he is using to make money out of.

"Although Williams isn't carrying out all of those roles simultaneously, that doesn't mean that there aren't any conflicts of interest in what he's doing in lobbying for Lime.

"Yes, it's true that he is no longer the President of the Labour Party or a board member of the government's Transport Agency, but it does mean that he's built up resources and contacts through those public roles that he appears to be exploiting in his corporate lobbying role."

Mike Williams. Photo / File

Lime Asia Pacific's director of government relations Mitchell Price said it was ongoing.

"Mike Williams was and continues to be engaged as a government adviser in NZ. He shares our commitment to expanding safe, affordable and abundant transportation options for all residents, and has been a trusted partner as we improve service across the country," Price said.

Edwards said, "In many democracies, they call this the 'revolving door' of influence – whereby political insiders shift easily between government jobs or positions and lobbying work in the private sector. It's seen to cause serious inequalities of power – because lobbyists and their clients are able to get more influence and power due to their connections and backgrounds. They can easily get 'behind the scenes' in ways that ordinary people can't.

"This 'revolving door' of influence in politics has become so pernicious in other countries that it is common to have laws against officials like Williams being able to shift so easily between public and private roles. What's more there are often laws to make the work of lobbyists like Williams more transparent – so at least the public knows who is lobbying who."

Edwards said Williams' role as a political commentator might now be "further questioned now that his lobbying role is out in the open."

Williams responds

Williams told the Herald, "I've always been absolutely public about it," saying he mentioned his role with Lime during an appearance on The Panel on January 21.

He said there was no conflict of interest. "I haven't been the president of the Labour Party for ten years, and I haven't been on AT's board for years," he said.

Williams said he took on Lime as a client after being approached by a friend in Australia. He refused to say how much money was involved in the contract.

For his part, Twyford said, "As Transport Minister I meet with bus companies, trucking companies, shipping companies, taxi companies, airlines and even scooter companies. No one needs to pay a lobbyist to meet with me."

Lime ban extended

Meanwhile, it now looks like Limes might not be on the streets until Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest.

Auckland Council COO Dean Kimpton told the Herald this morning, "We have asked Lime for further information in relation to the recent safety issues with their e-scooters and have suspended their licence until such time as we are comfortable with their response.

"We are expecting to hear back from them early this week and will then need to consider this information before making any further decisions. We expect to make those decisions within 24 hours of receiving their update."

Kimpton says the council has fielded more than 500 emails about Lime so far.

"The feedback is very supportive of the e-scooters but we have also had a lot of support for our decision to suspend the licence while we seek reassurances that this particular type of scooter is safe. We will provide a further update as soon as we are able."

On Wednesday last week, Levy said Lime scooters would be pulled from Auckland streets by the end of the week if the scooter sharing company failed to provide adequate information and assurances about a mechanical failure.

Late Friday, Kimpton said Lime had been 24 hours to disable its scooters. Kimpton said Lime had reported 155 incidents of mechanical failure.

Lime said in a statement that a firmware upgrade had addressed a bug causing wheel lockups. But for now, all of its scooters are still off the streets, stored at a Lime warehouse in Kingsland.

Trial verdict looming

Levy said, in hindsight, that the decision to give Lime a trial mobile trading licence should have been made by elected officials and run past Lime's board.

Lime's trial licence expires on March 31, after which the council and AT will decide whether to give the company a permanent licence - and what if any conditions to put on that licence such as speed limits in some or all areas.

Any more to make helmets compulsory or move e-scooters from the pavement to cycleways (where they are currently banned) will require Twyford to initiate a law change.