An unsuspecting Aucklander might get a fright on his way to work this morning, as a large photo and birthday message has been plastered on a billboard in Auckland Central.

A photo sent to the Herald shows a giant GMS billboard, located on the side of The Wiltshire on Victoria Apartments on the corner of Victoria St West and Hobson St, with a photo of a man and the words "Happy 40th Rob!!".

While Rob looks very happy in the image, his reaction to having his big day broadcast to 1.6 million Aucklanders may be slightly different.

The billboard is definitely a more elaborate example of how to wish someone a happy birthday.