A person has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a bus at a vehicle testing company.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said emergency services were called to Vehicle Inspection New Zealand's Hamilton yard on Tasman Rd at 2.20pm after a report of a pedestrian being hit by a bus.

It's unclear how it happened but he confirmed the crash happened on Vinz's yard and not on the road, he said.

The pedestrian has since been taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Ruddell said Tasman Rd has been closed but will reopen soon with speed restrictions in place.

Worksafe NZ has also been notified.

Vinz has also been "secured" by police as the serious crash unit investigates.