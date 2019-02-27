A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in East Auckland.

The crash took place on Aviemore Dr, in Highland Park, at 11.40am this morning.

The pedestrian, an elderly male, has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently examining the scene.

A section of Aviemore Dr is currently closed near the intersection with Highland Park Dr while the scene examination takes place.

Police are advising motorists to use an alternate route as the road is expected to be closed for the next few hours.