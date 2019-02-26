This week a very special guest joins the Leighton Smith Podcast - Jordan Peterson.

Don't need to tell you that Leighton Smith thinks very highly of him.

"Having now met him I can tell you he is professional, attentive, highly intelligent but not to be feared. Off stage, camera and microphone, he is generous with his time and pleasant to chat with."

Leighton starts with a comment on the capital gains tax and associated matters.

Ditto on Isis brides, and thoughts on allowing terrorists to return to the country of their choice.

The teaching of economics and global warming also get a look in.

And lots of reaction from you and a few laughs with Carolyn.

