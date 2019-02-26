Pāpāmoa-based internationally recognised artist Graham "Mr G" Hoete has big plans for an iconic piece of Kiwi footwear.

Hoete is auctioning off his gumboot artwork called "Kauri Kamuputu aka the Million dollar Gumboot" to raise money for Mike King's mental health group I AM HOPE and its Gumboot Up campaign.

Hoete is auctioning off his gumboot artwork called "Kauri Kamuputu aka the Million dollar Gumboot". Photo / Supplied

Hoete hopes to raise $1 million from his one-of-a-kind carved piece with 100 per cent of proceeds to go to the charity.

On his Facebook page, Hoete told followers: "Those of you who have been following me over the last five years know how passionate I am about using my art to bring hope to people, and supporting amazing Kiwis and organisations who are doing great work in the suicide prevention/mental health spheres.

Grahame Hoete aka Mr G. Photo / File

"Five years ago I went through a suicidal point in my own life so my passion and heart towards this is real," he said.

The artwork will be auctioned live on TVNZ's Seven Sharp on April 5.