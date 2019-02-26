A decision is being made today on whether to approve millions more dollars to strengthen and refurbish Wellington's Town Hall.

The fate of the 114-year-old building rests with city councillors after a budget blowout was revealed last week.

Council chief executive Kevin Lavery announced estimated costs for the project had risen to $112.4m.

But that price could increase even further during construction.

Councillors are also considering a contingency fund to account for that behind closed doors today, due to commercial sensitivity reasons.

Inside of Wellington's Town Hall / Supplied: Wellington City Council

The ballooning cost has been put down to the complexity of the project and the busy construction market.

More detailed investigations into the conditions of the ground and building have resulted in changes to the design.

The Wellington construction market is currently the most expensive in the country, council meeting documents said.

"The experience and capacity for this type of complex strengthening project sits with a few large construction companies. Contractor willingness to accept risk has dropped following the collapse of, and heavy losses sustained by some of the country's most trusted contractors."

Since the Town Hall was closed for strengthening in 2013 the cost of the work has grown from $43m, to $60m and in 2017 it hit $90m.

This was never a project for the faint-hearted, Lavery said.

"We will be retro-fitting base isolators and new foundations to a 114-year-old building sitting on reclaimed land with 60 metres to the bedrock. Much of the work will be below the water table."

Naylor Love has been selected as the preferred tenderer and the project is expected to take four years.

Construction could begin as early as next month, if councillors sign off on the extra money.

Mayor Justin Lester declined an interview with NZME last week when the budget blowout was announced.

In a statement he said there were three options.

"Do the work and secure the building's long-term future, leave it there or demolish it. The last two options are problematic."

"I look forward to talking with councillor colleagues, arts stakeholders and Wellingtonians about their views. My belief is that it's an important project and one the public wants to proceed with. I want to see if this is still the case.

"My view currently is that Wellingtonians want us to get on with it. It will only become more expensive in the future and the Town Hall is an important part of our city."