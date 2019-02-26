A weapon was involved in the robbery of a Tauranga service station last night.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the Caltex station on Welcome Bay Rd about 10.20pm after a man presented a weapon to the attendant before fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

The spokeswoman could not confirm what the weapon was.

The police dog team tracked the man but was unsuccessful in finding him, she said.

No one was injured in the incident but police were talking to the staff member and witnesses also gave statements.

Inquiries are continuing.