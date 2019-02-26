New Zealand Police and Interpol are now working together to track down one of the unruly tourists who failed to appear in court and left the country on another person's passport.

James Anthony Nolan, 26 has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court over the past few weeks.

He faces allegations of fraud, assault with a weapon and reckless driving.

Nolan is linked to the British family widely dubbed as the "unruly tourists" who caused havoc around New Zealand over the holidays.

Today police said, as part of their investigation to locate Nolan, they had liaised with partner agencies including Customs and ensured border alerts were put in place.

"Interpol has been notified and police continue to liaise with our partner agencies both in New Zealand and offshore," Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell said.

Late last week, police said their investigations into his whereabouts had led them to believe he had fled New Zealand.

Customs confirmed Nolan left the country having "deliberately circumvented border controls by using a valid passport that was not his own".

In a blunder that was described as "a case of human error", Nolan was waved on by a Customs official after the eGate passport check - which uses biometric data to match and confirm a person's identity - flagged him as a potential risk.

"The eGate identified further checks were needed on the passport," Customs said in a statement.

"The image was automatically sent to a Customs officer, who incorrectly identified Nolan as the passport owner."



An overhaul of systems was recommended by a Government inquiry following the escape of convicted murderer and sex offender Phillip John Smith to Brazil in November 2014 to prevent prisoners and wanted persons from leaving the country.

Smith, who was jailed for life in 1996 for murder, sexual assault and kidnap, was on temporary release from Spring Hill Prison when he fled the country using a passport he obtained under his birth name.

The subsequent inquiry found deficiencies in how multiple Government agencies shared information.

In particular, it said police should provide Customs with better information on who should not be allowed to leave the country, and that a system was being developed that would create an official identity for everyone charged with an offence.