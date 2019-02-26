Three people have died in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Matata in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Pikowai near Whakatāne.

Emergency services were notified around 1.50pm that a car and truck had collided.

It has now been confirmed that four separate vehicles were involved in the crash.

Advertisement

A total of three people have died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash please contact Whakatāne Police on (07) 308 5255.

In particular, we would like to speak to a paraglider who was above the scene of the crash when it occured.

Police would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and assistance.

One person with moderate injuries was earlier transported by helicopter to Tauranga Hospital and another person with minor injuries was transported by road to Whakatāne Hospital.

The NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 2 was likely to remain closed until at least 6.30pm and motorists should allow 45 minutes for diversions.

UPDATE 3:15PM

Detours are now set, please allow extra 45 mins: https://t.co/DR9lv0adMk. Police have indicated that this section of #SH2 will remain closed for some time today with reopening unlikely prior to 6:30pm. ^TP

https://t.co/arrDsSzbuj — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 26, 2019

Diversions are currently being put in place.

A resident at Pikowai, about 2km away, said State Highway 2 was closed at Matata.

"We've seen helicopters coming and going, we've seen two," he said.

2:00PM: Reports of a serious crash on #SH2 in the Pikowai/Matata area. Please follow directions of emergency services or avoid this route with delays in the area likely & road closure possible. ^TP — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 26, 2019

Motorist Anahera Iopata posted photos on Facebook of traffic banked up at the scene.

Accident along the matata str8s, road closed 4 a lil bit, idk how bad it is or wot sort cars they r, but 1 vehicle... Posted by Anahera Iopata on Monday, 25 February 2019

"Dont ask me 2 go hav a look either, cos thats a bit disrepectful, emergency services r hea doin thea thang so im stayin by my car w8n," he wrote.

"Traffics bakd right up, choppers jus turned up, mus b pretty bad, looks like we gona b hea a yl.. these the only pics u getn, even tho its about 10 cars up from me, soz but i dont get down like that, hope evry1 involved is ok."