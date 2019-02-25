You can swap the surfboard for skis if you want after the country's skifields received a blanket of summer snow.

A southerly blast making its way up the country the past few days that dropped temperatures below zero in places has also left up to 50cm of the white stuff plastered across the slopes.

Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKenzie said on Monday morning staff woke up to a blanket of snow across the usually rocky summer slopes.

"We are still sitting at around 30 to 50cm, evenly distributed around the main snow trails. It is pretty good, one of our staff members has been out having some fun. I am hoping to get out later today for a go."

Mt Hutt snow should be hanging around until the open day on Saturday for any keen ski bunnies. Photo / Supplied

They had been developing a new ski track for the coming season and after the fresh dump would get to test it out a little sooner than expected.

While it was certainly unseasonable, McKenzie said both last year and in 2017 they received some heavy snow in January/February.

"We tend to get snow in most months, but it is definitely unusual to be contemplating the prospect of skiing in February."

Snow on Mt Ruapehu on Monday. Photo / Supplied

This weekend the skifield was holding an open day fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, where mountain biking was meant to be the focus. Now McKenzie said people could even bring their snow gear.

"We'll have the six-seater chairlift open for people to ride to the top. Usually it would be for people to walk around, sightsee, mountain bike, but there will still be some patches of snow if people want to dust off their skis."

Treble Cone ski area received a light dusting on Monday. Photo / Supplied

There would also be sections for sledding, and of course plenty of snow for some cheeky snowballs.

Is it really February? Mt Hutt doesn't think so. Photo / Supplied

McKenzie expected the snow to hang around through the weekend but be gone next week as warmer weather returned.

Mt Ruapehu in the North Island, and Cardrona, Treble Cone, Roundhill and Porters in the South Island all also reported snowfall.

Snow on Mt Ruapehu Monday. Photo / Supplied