Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is leading a delegation of MPs to Pacific nations this week.



Peters said New Zealand was committed to building deeper relationships with its Pacific neighbours and the visits, to Fiji, Tuvalu and Kiribati reflected its Pacific Reset policy.



"In each country we are likely to discuss policy areas of mutual interest spanning from climate change, development co-ordination, and the building of deeper partnerships," he said in a statement.



Accompanying Peters will be Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio, Associate Minister Carmel Sepuloni and MPs Poto Williams, Alfred Ngaro and Darroch Ball.



The delegation will fly commercially to Fiji but will travel on to Tuvalu and Kiribati on a New Zealand Defence Force C-130 plane.

Tuvalu will host the Pacific Islands Forum later this year.