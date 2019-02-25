Police and Fire and Emergency services have been called to the Auckland Airport after an incident on a flight.

Police confirmed just before 5.30pm that officers were on the ground.

"We are responding to an incident in the area. Fire [services are] there as well.''

Police said it was unclear exactly what the situation was.

However, it is understood there was an issue on an aircraft that was due to land at the domestic terminal before 5pm.

Fire and Emergency referred all inquiries to airport staff.

Auckland Airport has been approached for comment.