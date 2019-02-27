Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, pottery enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their works down to Quarry Arts Centre for a wood firing this weekend.

Quarry Arts Centre manager Sally Lush told the Northern Advocate the process is an exciting time for clay people.

"It's quite a thing at the opening of the kiln, everyone is eager to see what's coming out and what effects have happened - it's quite exciting, it's like Christmas," she said.

The arts centre will be accepting works for the firing from today until Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day.

The wood-fired kiln is expected to be ignited on Saturday and will be ready to be opened on Wednesday next week.

Members of the public are asked to see staff at reception to price up and pay for their work before taking them to the kiln shelves.

Kiln master David Huffman will be in charge of the firing which is a stoneware, cone 10 plus, 1300C with reduction.

He will also be using carbon trap shino glaze effects, Lush said.

"Different kiln masters approach things differently and do different effects with the smoke and amount of oxygen that comes in," she said.

"Reduction is where they are starving the kiln of oxygen so it creates a different effect with less oxygen, which makes glazes turn out differently."

Lush said a range of different sculptures, pots and platters will be expected to be placed into the kiln which can fit around 100-150 items.

Those who are interested in the kiln opening next week should keep an eye on their Facebook page for any updates, Lush said.

Elsewhere, the Quarry Arts Centre is setting up an interactive community project to coincide with Sea Week 2019 which will run for most of the month.

In their provided workspace, members of the public are encouraged to create their own sea creature with recycled cardboard, tape, glue and pens.

Upon completion, artists are then invited to stick their creation to the installation in the gallery to raise awareness around the health of our oceans.

The opening is on Friday, March 8 at 4pm and runs through until Sunday, March 25.