A tourist from the United Kingdom died at a Coromandel beach yesterday evening following a "water incident".

In a statement, police said Andrew Massey from Kent died after he got into trouble while swimming with family members at Ocean Beach, Tairua.

The 68-year-old was brought to shore and CPR was attempted but he was unable to be resuscitated.

Police passed the death of Massey to the coroner and their thoughts are with his family and loved ones.