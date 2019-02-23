The death of a descendant of one of the earliest settlers in Central Hawke's Bay has sent shockwaves around the community.

Barry Kenneth Bruce Gollan died after his bulldozer rolled at Totaranui Farm, Waipawa, on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.45pm that afternoon. It is understood Gollan was found dead a few metres from the bulldozer.

Gollan, believed to be in his 70s, was a "stalwart" of the Central Hawke's Bay Aero Club, having been a member since the 1960s.

Instructor Ross Macdonald said he was a "very experienced pilot that everybody looked up to as a mentor".

Although he was retired, Gollan was a recreational pilot and still an active member of the club right till the day he died.

"He was a really nice guy ... a mentor to us all. We are all shell-shocked."

A Work Safe NZ spokeswoman said it was notified about the death and was making inquiries.

A family spokesman said funeral details were to come.

The accident marks the second death after an apparent accident on a farm in the region this month.

On February 2, Daniel Taylor died while riding a side-by-side farm vehicle.

The 30-year-old was taking part in an organised trail ride event on a farm at Mangaorapa at the time.