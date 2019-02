A woman will be flown to hospital in a critical condition after her truck rolled 100m on a farm near Queenstown.

Police were called to an incident at Halfway Bay Station, which borders Lake Wakatipu, at 2.30pm.

They said a vehicle had rolled from a farm track with the woman inside. A rescue helicopter was called to assist. A winch was required to get the patient into the chopper.

She will be taken to Dunedin hospital.