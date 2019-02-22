Auckland Council bosses are due to make a decision this afternoon on whether Lime scooters will be taken off city streets or be allowed to stay.

Senior representatives from the San Francisco-based company met with council officers this morning, who gave them until midday to provide information on safety issues following a spate of incidents in which scooters' front wheels locked.

A council spokesman said officers are now deliberating and are due to make an announcement this afternoon.

Several people have been injured after the front wheel of the Lime e-scooter they were riding locked up including Auckland man Liam Thompson.

Thompson was injured riding a Lime on Friday night after the front wheel locked up and he flew over the handlebars.

The 27-year-old suffered a broken jaw and cuts and grazes all over his body.

At least two other men have been injured riding the e-scooters in similar incidents.

A spokesperson for Lime previously said it "recently" became aware of the operational issue affecting certain scooters and an investigation was under way.

"While the issue is still under investigation, user safety is our first priority and the affected scooters have been removed from circulation."