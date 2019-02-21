A Christchurch Lime juicer is boycotting the company until it resolves safety issues and a culture that he says encourages people to put out damaged scooters.

Further north, the deadline for Lime to prove the controversial e-scooters were safe for Auckland's streets is here.

The company had until noon today to provide information to the council on safety issues following a spate of incidents in which the front wheel locked.

At noon, Auckland Council said representatives had met with Lime and were now deliberating on the future of the scooter in the city.

An announcement was expected around 3pm this afternoon.

One man suffered a broken jaw, and others were also injured when the front wheel of the Lime e-scooter they were riding locked.

The Christchurch juicer, a freelance operator who charges up the scooters, had been involved since Lime first hit the streets.

It wasn't bad money and for two hours of work, you could earn around $170 a day, he said.

He said each scooter would get you between $6 and $7 after it was taken home, charged and brought back a drop-off point the next day.

Every night about 9pm, the city's 25 or so juicers rushed to central Christchurch with trailers and vehicles to "harvest the Limes".

It was then they changed from "usable" to "chargeable".

"It is a lot of fun but health-and-safety wise it is wrong," the juicer said.

"It is a mad dash at 9pm. It's a free-for-all. It's like the wild west, there are confrontations and standoffs, there is hoarding," he said.

It was during that mad dash, when people were hastily cramming scooters into cars and trailers, that brake cables were being worn down and in some instances broken completely.

"As they get picked up, the brake cables are getting stretched.

"The current model does not urge you to report issues. People are incentivised to serve dodgy limes.

"The business model is unsafe."

Hoarders would take dozens of uncharged scooters before pick up time, leave them in their house overnight, so when juicing time came they could easily claim payment without dealing with the mad dash.

It wasn't just juicers hoarding, as several scooters could not be picked up for charging as they were blocked by gated access.

There were even reports of people padlocking the scooters to gates, he said.