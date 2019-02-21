Bay of Plenty fire crews attended several crashes overnight, including a motor vehicle crash in Taupo after a car hit a light pole in Taupō.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand communication spokesman said the crash happened about 6.13pm and the Taupō District Council was called to replace the light pole.

St John Ambulance staff attended the incident but it was unknown whether the driver needed hospital treatment, the spokesman said.

Greerton firefighters attended a vegetation fire in the Lower Kaimai just after 7 pm last night but the controlled burn was put out with a garden hose, he said.

The Whakatāne brigade was also called to King St at 7.42pm last night to assist in retrieving a cat stuck up a tree and managed to do so with 15 minutes.

Emergency services also attended a serious injury crash on State Highway 2 about 8.25pm between Hot Springs Rd and Sharp Rd involving two cars.

One person sustained serious injuries and a couple also received minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters from the Katikati fire station also attended at a single vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near the intersection of Hot Springs Rd and Tetley Rd at 10.15pm.

The matter was left in the hands of St John Ambulance staff, and there were no reports of serious injuries, the fire and emergency spokesman said.

The highway was closed for several hours and the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the cause of the incident.

Firefighters in the Rotorua district attended a car fire which set alight some grass in Kapenga between near the intersection of State Highway 30 and Bryce Rd about 10.30pm.

Police also attended this incident. The cause of the fire is unknown.