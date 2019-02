Emergency services are currently investigating a crash between two cars on State Highway 2 in the western Bay of Plenty area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Hot Springs Rd and Lund Rd area near Katikati while emergency services work at the scene.

The crash occurred around 8.30pm between the two roads on SH2 and one person is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along Lund Rd, police said.