Hawke's Bay expressway is closed after a crash at 4.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said there had been an accident on an expressway bridge in Twyford.

"A truck has crashed around 4.10pm and the driver is trapped in the cab."

The expressway was closed between the Evenden Road roundabout and the Pakowhai Road roundabout.

Advertisement

Motorists are asked to used Pakowhai Road instead.



She confirmed Fire Services and ambulance were also attending the scene.



MORE TO COME.