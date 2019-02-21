Simon Bridges has been roasted on social media after he shared that the Tax Working Group's recommendations "are an attack on the Kiwi way of life."

The group, chaired by former Labour Finance Minister Sir Michael Cullen, this morning recommended the Government implement a capital gains tax (CGT).

The tax would cover assets such as land, shares, investment properties, businesses assets and intellectual property, but would exclude the family home, cars, boats and art.

It would raise more than $8 billion over five years and Cullen laid out a range of other taxation options as to what that could be spent on.

Advertisement

After the announcement, Bridges shared a statement on Twitter, blasting the group's recommendations.

"This Tax Working Group report is an assault on the Kiwi way of life. I will fight it every step of the way."

This Tax Working Group report is an assault on the Kiwi way of life. I will fight it every step of the way. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) February 20, 2019

However, Kiwis didn't agree with Bridge's statement, mainly pointing out that it will kill his 'Kiwi way of life' and not theirs.

"You mean *your* way of life. Most Kiwis don't own 4 properties and are directors or have controlling interests in property investment companies," Green MP Gareth Hughes commented on his Tweet.

Others roasted Bridges with similar comments.

I'm sorry to tell you Mr Bridges but your way of life is not the way of life of the majority of kiwis. — Grandma (@yjeva1943) February 20, 2019

I’m thinking that probably depends on your definition of ‘the Kiwi way of life’. I strongly suspect your definition is markedly different from mine. — TC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇿 (@Tam_drums) February 20, 2019

Have you remembered how many properties you own yet? ;) pic.twitter.com/Mm6wrHDy14 — Mark Sanders (@nz_erewego) February 20, 2019

You think the Kiwi way of life is owning multiple properties and living off those capital gains? Lol, bit out of touch. Also just a tad dramatic. — Bennett assaults the Kiwi way of life (@bennettLmorgan) February 20, 2019

You forgot to say "If you can afford the Kiwi Way of Life" because if the Kiwi Dream is to own your own house I certainly can't right now. — Binkenstein (@Binkenstein) February 21, 2019

National Party policy direction... pic.twitter.com/8TzP8HyfVu — pretty snide for a whiteguy (@Prettysnidefor1) February 20, 2019

A minority agreed with Bridges' statement, saying it will negatively affect those who build local businesses or own large sections.

No, I think most New Zealanders who work and pay tax and build businesses and farms and employ people won’t be smiling and having a beer. — James Last (@jameslast831) February 20, 2019

New Zealand's capital gains tax recommendations in a nutshell: gimme all your money. — Bill Dagg❌ (@BillDagg) February 21, 2019

Many other countries have cgt and a bigger tax rate than ours. In NZ our previous govt borrowed, raised gst, taxed paperboys and sold the family silver to pay the bills Something needs to change so we have a fairer tax system — Mary-Ann de Kort (@matroked) February 20, 2019

After the Herald posted the his comments on Facebook, many readers slammed him in the comment section.

"The 'Kiwi way of life' according to National - owning multiple investment properties that you take tax free capital gains from, while others work long hours, paying taxes, and struggling to rent those properties," one person wrote.

Another agreed writing: "I didn't realise to be a Kiwi you had to own multiple investment houses. I guess that makes a lot of foreign investors more Kiwi than about 90% of Kiwi citizens."