A fire scare at Starship Hospital tonight was short-lived after it was extinguished by the internal sprinkler system.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the small fire was ignited in Starship's gymnasium around 6.45pm.

However, the sprinkler system quickly put out the blaze FENZ said.

A spokesperson for Auckland District Health Board confirmed there was a fire at the children's hospital in Grafton.

"We can confirm there has been a small fire that was extinguished immediately. Our safety processes were activated and all patients and staff are safe," they said.