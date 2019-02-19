A Canadian who was in Otago on a working holiday was arrested at Queenstown Airport yesterday as he tried to skip the country to avoid a drink-driving charge.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown police, said the 23-year-old quit his job and booked flights for Los Angeles, via Auckland and Fiji, after being charged with drink-driving following a crash in the resort on Saturday.

The man was driving up Goldfield Heights about 2.15am when he hit a parked car on the left-hand side of the road, careered across the road and hit another parked car.

All three vehicles were damaged.

He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 675mcg, and was due to appear in the Queenstown District Court next Monday.

However, a border alert meant he was arrested when he attempted to check in.

He is expected to appear in the Alexandra District Court today.