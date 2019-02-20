You'd think thieves would have worked out the art of being discrete.

But that's not the case for one alleged shoplifter after he was caught on camera shoving items down his pants and walking out with a price tag still on a shirt.

On Monday, Hunting & Fishing Waikato posted a video of a man entering their store and taking off with a handful of items.

"This guy forgot to pay for a few items the other day. It would be great to learn his name so we can get in touch ..." Hunting & Fishing posted on their Facebook page.

Footage shows a man with a distinct tattoo on his neck wearing sunglasses while walking around the store in a brand new shirt with the price tag still attached.

The price tag can be seen on the man's shirt before walking out the store. Photo / Hunting & Fishing

The alleged thief is seen lurking around the store picking up numerous items, shoving items in his pockets before moving onto another area of the store.

The man is then seen trying on a hat before walking behind a set of wetsuits and shoving it down his pants and walking out of the store.

The alleged thief is seen shoving a hat down his pants. Photo / Hunting & Fishing

The CCTV footage has been viewed more than 71,000 times and has attracted hundreds of comments from viewers.

Some have commented saying the alleged thief is "New Zealand's dumbest criminal".

"You f**king amateur lol.. would have been more stealth with his undies on his head," one person wrote.

Another said: "Idiot....why didn't he just tattoo his name on his forehead."