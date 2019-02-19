A crash near the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland has closed two lanes and is causing congestion for commuters.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the crash in a northbound lane of the South Western Motorway (SH20) at 6.20am.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was blocking two lanes near the Hendon footbridge, just before the Waterview Tunnel northbound.

UPDATE 6:30PM

Two lanes are now closed as emergency services attend the scene. Congestion is building northbound through the Maioro St interchange. Delay your journey if possible or allow extra time. ^TP

https://t.co/US3aJgSVU2 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 19, 2019

Congestion was quickly building northbound through the Maioro St interchange.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman said the crash was minor and nobody was injured.

One fire truck was in attendance.

It marks a week of lengthy delays for drivers after driving times were impacted by a breakdown, crashes and roadworks running overtime.

On Monday, Auckland's city-bound traffic faced lengthy delays due to breakdowns, crashes and road closures on the South Western, Southern and North Western Motorways.

The delay hit motorists on the wet Monday morning because of a breakdown blocking the right northbound lane on the South Western Motorway about 8.20am.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 6:20AM

A crash is blocking the right lane northbound near the Hendon footbridge, just prior to the Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Pass with care & expect some delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/nefaNnsWKj — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 19, 2019

An earlier crash also took place on State Highway 1 at Princes St at 6.25am and blocked the right lane heading towards the city for about an hour.

City-bound commuters on the North Western Motorway also faced extensive delays due to weekend roadworks running overtime.