Three members of the "unruly" British tourists wanted by police in connection with an alleged roofing scam may be in Wellington.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of three men who are linked to a series of alleged roofing scams in the Auckland region.

British nationals James Anthony Nolan, 26, Tommy Ward, 26, and William Donohue, 25, currently have active warrants to arrest.

Police believe they may be in the Wellington region after receiving several reports of potential sightings around the city in the past week.

"We remind the public to be cautious about suspicious approaches offering home maintenance work," Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell said.

A family of British tourists made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna beach reserve, a court appearance for theft, refusal to pay for food or services as well as hectoring hospitality staff.

The first incident was filmed and showed confrontational behaviour at Takapuna Beach, with a young boy threatening to "knock your brains out" when challenged by locals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three men are asked to call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.