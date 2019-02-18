Māngere Bridge residents are calling for stronger action to deal with "rowdy" early morning parties after someone was shot and seriously injured over the weekend.

Hundreds gathered last night at Māngere Bridge School to air their concerns with police and the council after a person was shot and seriously injured on Sunday morning.

Locals were so fed up with the parties on the waterfront, there were suggestions to completely close off the street at nights and increase the police presence.

One man was shot and another suffered facial injuries following the incident, which took place near the Māngere Bridge boat ramp.

The area has become a popular spot for rowdy late-night parties and residents have become so frustrated with drinking-related issues, fighting and noise that the community meeting was called.

Possible solutions such as gated access or complete closure were mooted last night but nothing was set in stone.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff addressed the crowd, saying locals should be entitled to peace and quiet in the early hours of the morning.

"The problems are very real," Goff said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said to police during the meeting that the community wanted more enforcement to deter party goers from coming to the boat ramp. Photo / Greg Bowker

"This problem came to a head a couple of years ago, and after advice from police, a liquor ban was put in place.

"We need the enforcement powers of police to make a difference."

That had not worked, neither had the lights and an overnight parking ban.

Goff said if police frequented the site, checked for registration and warrants as well as disposing alcohol and giving fines, then behaviour would change.

One resident who has lived in the area for the past three years said it was obvious police didn't have the resources they needed to tackle the issue.

"It's not just the alcohol and racing down the street. People are doing drugs."

"We have rung copious times," he said.

He expressed concern that police were not aware of the severity of the issue, especially since hundreds of calls were made to the council and police reporting the anti-social behaviour.

His statement was met with applause from most in the audience.

Another resident said her neighbour had discovered empty shotgun cartridges near the causeway during a morning clean up.

"I would expect you would know the background to at least look into some of these behaviours."

"We all know what the issues are, what are we doing to do now?" another resident asked.

Other residents raised issues with a lack of communication between the council and police.

They claimed when they called the council they were referred to the police and when they called the police, were referred to the council.

Senior Sergeant Steve Smith said there was the option to gate off or restrict parking on the street, which is an access point for a popular boat ramp.

The idea received push-back from boaties when it was proposed in the past, he said.

However, Richard Baker of the Sport Fishing Council said he uses the ramp - and wouldn't mind restricted access if it meant an end to the parties.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Wally Thomas said the council had solved a similar issue of public drinking in Tamaki Dr, with two weeks of sustained enforcement in the area.

But he acknowledged it didn't tackle the root of the behaviour - and the party-goers may just shift somewhere else.