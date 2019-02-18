Ambulance workers are treating 19 people following a chlorine spillage at a Thames school.

Fire and Emergency NZ said five crews were in attendance and have cordoned off an area to make it safe.

Crews were in the process of deciding how to deal with the spillage, a spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said 19 people were being treated at the scene.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Pārāwai Primary School on Lowe Ave.

The Herald has approached the school for comment.