Emergency services are working to extricate a person from a vehicle which crashed on Whangarei Heads Rd earlier this evening.

In a statement, police said the single vehicle crash occurred at 6.46pm and the road has been closed as a result of the serious incident.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they arrived on the scene around 6.55pm and were currently working to extricate the person.

Detours are in place over Mt Tiger.

