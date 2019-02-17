A previously unnoticed photo of an electrical cabinet that may have sparked the deadly 2010 Pike River mine explosion has been handed to police.

The Stand with Pike group, representing families of the 29 miners who died in the explosion, says it is shocked that the photo appears not to have been seen by the royal commission that investigated what caused the tragedy.

Sonya Rockhouse, whose son Ben died in the mine, said the lost evidence was "immensely disturbing".

"It's a possible ignition source," she said.

"It's something that we have known that there were possible ignition sources in and around the mine, but to actually have photographic evidence is quite significant.

"It's the first real piece of evidence like this that we have found."

She said a lot of the electrical equipment in the mine wasn't designed to be in a mine.

"It was incredibly unsafe, now we've found out that one of these unsafe cabinets was blown to the surface and it disappeared on to a helicopter leased by the Pike River Mine company," she said.

"It's bloody outrageous and it shows exactly why we need to go back into Pike and why we need a proper investigation. I don't think any New Zealander wants to live in a country where 29 men die like this and then critical evidence disappears."

She said the photo was believed to have been given to the Chief Inspector of Mines Tony Forster soon after the explosion, but was apparently overlooked in the volume of evidence collected for the royal commission inquiry.

"I guess he didn't think it was as significant as it actually is," she said. "There are thousands of photos."

Rockhouse said she rang one of the lawyers involved in the royal commission inquiry, Nigel Hampton QC, and he told her he didn't remember seeing the photo during the inquiry.

She said Forster, who is now based in Britain, gave a statement about the photo to police during a visit to New Zealand last week.

Pike River Mine family members, from left, Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Bernie Monk. Photo / File

Bernie Monk, whose son Michael died in the mine, said he was angry it had taken so long to come to light.

"This is crook. Someone knew that incredibly important evidence had turned up and somebody knows what happened to it," he said.

"Whoever that is needs to come forward right now because we're not stopping until we uncover the truth."

Anna Osborne, who lost her husband Milton in the explosion, said police would take the discovery very seriously.

"What I want to know is why did the company responsible for the unsafe mine have their hands on evidence like this?" she said.

"All I can say is it's a good thing we fought so hard for re-entry and re-investigation, because with each day it's clear there's more that New Zealand needs to know."