Armed police have been spotted in Pyes Pa this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the Armed Offenders Squad was called to an address in Tawhiri View off Cheyne Rd about 12.30pm.

"A search warrant is being executed for a wanted person," the spokeswoman said.

However, police were now searching another area in Pyes Pa after the person was not located.

The Armed Offenders Squad was assisting with the search.

A cordon around the property was put in place.