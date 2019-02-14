A man killed in a crash northwest of Wairoa on Wednesday morning has been identified as 54-year-old Philip Wayne (Boss) Hohipa.

Hohipa grew-up in Napier but had been living in Hutt Valley for many years.

A death notice says he was one of 13 children of the late Joe and Lydia Hohipa, who lived in Wellesley Rd, Napier. The notice also lists two children.

He is understood have driven to Hawke's Bay early on the day of the crash.

Advertisement

It happened when the car in which he was the sole occupant crashed about 5.45am on Wednesday near Te Reinga on State Highway 36, otherwise known as Tiniroto Rd.