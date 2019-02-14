A former teacher has admitted filming nearly 100 showering women through a two-way mirror in his home.

The 52-year-old, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty in the Wellington District Court this morning to 49 counts of making intimate visual recordings and five charges of making an objectionable publication.

Some of the recordings were of girls aged 12-14 years old.

Read More: Teacher charged with making objectionable publications

Wellington man charged with intimate recording

Advertisement

His crimes were discovered when a 29-year-old woman staying in his home found the two-way mirror and a digital camera in a wall cavity.

She was visiting from overseas and had contacted the man through a homestay website.

The victim went to the bathroom for a shower on August 6 last year, and heard a shuffling noise coming from the direction of the mirror while she was brushing her teeth.

​

She thought nothing of it and had her shower, noticing that the shower curtain did not pull all the way across, according to the summary of facts.

The following day the woman was cleaning the house when she found a sliding white board behind the mirror, which led to the garage.

She phoned the police, who searched the property and found a digital camera and an external hard drive, which contained intimate videos and photos of 54 different women changing their clothing, showering, and using the toilet.

Six of the videos were of girls aged 12, 13 and 14 years old.

Police found 114 intimate videos lasting for a duration of more than 18 hours, ranging from late 2013 to mid 2018.

Further investigation uncovered 260 videos and 81 images of 90 women, with the video footage stretching over 31 hours.

Police found no evidence the recordings were distributed to anybody else.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded to a date in june for sentencing.

Judge Peter Butler ordered a psychiatric report for the man's next appearence.