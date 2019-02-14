A new penguin chick has arrived at Kelly Tarlton's and is being looked after by two "foster mums".

The as-yet-unnamed King Penguin chick was removed from its biological parents after the male's partner stopped helping to incubate it. It was taken in by Thelma and Louise, a same-sex penguin couple named after the 1991 road movie.

The couple, who have now been in a relationship for eight years, took over incubation of the egg from a week before its due date.

"Rather than potentially risk the chick being raised by one parent alone – because like for humans, it is a lot of stress for one parent! – it was decided to give the chick the greatest chance to thrive," said a Kelly Tarlton's spokeswoman.

Thelma and Louise have previously raised three chicks - in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

It is not uncommon for King Penguins to have a same-sex relationships, especially during the breeding season.

King penguins breed on subantarctic islands south of New Zealand, Africa and South America. They are reported to have only one mate in each year, but only 29 per cent keep the same mate from one year to the next.